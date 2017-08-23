Video: Ulefone Armor 2 Survives Extreme Temperature Test

The Ulefone Armor 2 is the company’s new rugged smartphone, and in order to show off how durable it is, the company has decided to conduct an ‘Extreme Temperature Test’, as Ulefone calls it. Having said that, you will find a YouTube video embedded below this article, which is about 4 minutes long, and in that video will see the Ulefone Armor 2 submitted to both extreme cold and extreme heat. At the end of that clip, you will see that the device is just fine, it managed to survive with no issues, read on.

Ulefone claims that the Ulefone Armor 2 can survive temperatures ranging from -40 degrees celsius up to 80 degrees celsius, which basically covers pretty much every temperature span you’ll even find yourself in. Now, in the provided video, Ulefone first freezes the Armor 2, the company basically makes a huge ice block out of the phone. After the phone got completely frozen, the company has decided to put it on a frying pan and heat it up until the water started boiling. After all that, the phone was again placed in cold water in order to cool off, and when it cooled off, Ulefone’s employee decided to make a phone call in order to prove that the device is working, and was successful at doing so. The Ulefone Armor 2’s housing is made out of flexible TPU, reinforced polycarbonate and metal. Truth be told, this phone definitely looks like a rugged phone, and because of that, it definitely seems like it can take a hit. Not only can it handle all sorts of drops and what not, but extreme temperatures don’t seem to bother the Ulefone Armor 2 either.

The Ulefone Armor 2 sports a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Helio P25, which is MediaTek’s 64-bit octa-core chip. A 4,700mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and a 16-megapixel shooter can be found on the back of the device. An 8-megapixel shooter (interpolated to 13-megapixels) is placed on the front side of this smartphone, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device. Bluetooth 4.1 is also included in this package, and you’re also getting two SIM card slots here.

Buy the Ulefone Armor 2