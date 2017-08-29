Video: Ulefone Armor 2 Survives A Series Of Drop Tests

Ulefone had introduced its rugged ‘Armor 2’ smartphone earlier this month, and the company has just released yet another video in order to show how durable this phone is. As a reminder, the company released a similar video about a week ago, where the phone managed to survive extreme temperature tests. This time around, Ulefone has decided to drop test the Armor 2, in order to prove how resistant this phone truly is.

If you check out the embedded video down below, you’ll be able to see this phone being submitted to a couple of rather interesting drop tests. The first drop test Ulefone decided to perform includes a staircase which is 8.5m long, and measures 5m in height. Having said that, the company threw this phone from the top of the staircase, and the phone survived without a problem, while it also continued performing fine as well. The second drop test that Ulefone performed, includes a balcony, and a height of 5.5m. The phone got dropped on cement, directly, and it seemed like the phone will be affected by it, but that did not happen, the phone worked fine after that test as well. Now, after these two tests, the third one seems like a piece of cake, as the phone got dropped from approximately 1m, waist-height. As you’d expect, that drop did not affect the Ulefone Armor 2 either.

The fourth drop was performed on stairs as well, though this time around, those stairs are made out of cement, and are not as steep as the first situation was. After that, the company dropped the device several more times from various heights in order to prove how durable it is, and the device worked without a hitch after a series of drops as well. Now, as a reminder, this phone sports a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, it comes with 6GB of RAM, and it is fueled by MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC. A 16-megapixel snapper is included on the back of the Ulefone Armor 2, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, while you’re also getting a set of two SIM card slots here.

