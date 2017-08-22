Video: Samsung Shows Of Galaxy S8 Features In Three New Ads

Roughly four months after the Samsung Galaxy S8 was introduced, the South Korean tech giant continues to keep the spotlight on its flagship phone by releasing three new short ads designed to sell three specific features. This includes Bixby Vision and two camera features that allow photography enthusiasts to achieve better results when immortalizing their favorite moments.

The three new ads seem to have been uploaded on the official Samsung Mobile YouTube channel just as the company’s proprietary virtual assistant Bixby is making its way onto the global market in over 200 additional countries. Coincidental or not, one of the new short ads specifically aims at a feature accessible in Bixby, namely Bixby Vision, which allows for scanning items using the smartphone’s camera and learning more about their characteristics. In this particular case, Samsung exemplifies how Bixby Vision can identify the label on a bottle of Chianti and provide contextual information including user ratings, worldwide rankings, and the best food pairings for that particular type of wine. The other two short ads are labeled as “Food Mode” and “Fast Auto Focus”, and as given away by these titles, both videos target two main camera features bearing the same names. Food Mode gives users the option of quickly adjusting the colors on their dinner photos, and Fast Auto Focus demonstrates how quickly the camera can focus on objects before users can snap a clear image.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is equipped with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display boasting a resolution of 2960 x 1440 and a pixel density of 570 ppi, and draws processing power from an Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip depending on market regions. Its 12-megapixel main camera makes use of phase detection autofocus and OIS, and the smartphone comes with a dedicated physical Bixby button which caused mixed reactions from consumers. Nevertheless, Samsung seems to have faith in its AI-powered assistant or at least continues to push the feature in the forefront as one of the great additions to the Galaxy S8 flagship. As for the three new ads, they all carry a rather humorous tone specific to some of Samsung’s commercials, and thus they may be worth watching without spoilers.