Video: Rugged OUKITEL K10000 MAX Survives Torture Testing

According to the latest report, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX will become available next month (pre-orders kick off in early September), and the company has decided to test this phone through a number of tests which include water and throwing the phone on a pile of rocks. The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is the company’s upcoming rugged smartphone, which has passed a number of tests in order to achieve its ‘rugged’ status. The OUKITEL K10000 MAX can handle water, cement water, water-based paint, and a number of other liquids, without a problem. OUKITEL actually took this phone outside, for a hiking trip, and the company drop-tested the device in the process.

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX managed to survive all sorts of drops, and other tests, and you can check all of those out in the video down below. First the company decided to pour some water on the device, after which the phone got dropped into a small pool of water. Now, as if that wasn’t enough, the company decided to find a stream, and let the phone drift along with water, while hitting rocks. Now, if you think that’s not good enough, OUKITEL also threw the phone on a pile of rocks, and the device functioned afterwards, without a problem, it didn’t have any cracks either. That initial drop to rocks was followed by a number of additional ones, short and long-distance ones, in order for the company to prove how durable this handset is. The OUKITEL K10000 MAX sure looks like it can take a hit, though, it is protected by a thick layer of rubber, or something of the sort, while the device itself is made out of metal.

Now, if you’re wondering what can you expect in the spec department here, well, read on. The OUKITEL K10000 MAX sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. MediaTek’s MT6753 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone (interpolated to 16-megapixels). An 8-megapixel shooter is available on the front side of the device, and is interpolated to 13-megapixels. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OUKITEL K10000 MAX, while the phone comes with a huge 10,000mAh battery, just like its non-rugged predecessors. If you’d like to know more about the device, visit the source link down below.