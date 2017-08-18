Video: Here’s How LG V30’s Stock Wallpaper Came To Be

LG Electronics on Thursday shared a video depicting how it created the stock wallpaper for the LG V30, its upcoming Android-powered flagship that’s scheduled to be officially unveiled in the run-up to this year’s IFA later this month. The minute-long video that can be seen below shows the convoluted process of setting up the studio for the shooting session that resulted in the wallpaper which will be used by all LG V30 units by default. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recently started publishing more video insights pertaining to its creative processes and has previously shared a similar video detailing the creation of the stock wallpapers for the LG G6.

The LG V30 is expected to be more similar to the G6 than its direct predecessor, the 2016 V20 which boasted a secondary screen embedded above its main display panel. The upcoming flagship is now set to succeed the Full Vision display of the 5.7-inch G6, albeit its screen is said to have a 6-inch diagonal. It will support the same 1,440 x 2,880 (QHD) resolution of the previous high-end device from the company and utilize a tall 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio with minimal top and bottom bezels. The handset is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and 6GB of RAM, in addition to featuring at least 64GB of native storage space expandable via a microSD card slot. The dual camera setup of the LG V30 is said to consist of two 13-megapixel sensors, with the main one having an aperture of f/1.6, the company previously confirmed, thus announcing the currently widest mobile sensor in the industry. The other module will have an f/2.2 aperture, while the secondary camera housed on the phablet’s top bezel is expected to be of the 8-megapixel variety.

Other key features of the LG V30 include USB 3.1 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, NFC, Android 7.1 Nougat, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, according to previous rumors. The flagship is set to be officially announced on August 31 and should be offered for hands-on sessions at IFA in early September, presumably a few weeks before it starts hitting the markets around the world.