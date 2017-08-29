Video: DOOGEE S60 Submitted To 12 Different Torture Tests

The DOOGEE S60 actually passed 12 different kinds of torture tests, says the company. The DOOGEE S60, for those of you who don’t know, is the company’s rugged smartphones, which is also quite affordable. Now, speaking of torture tests, the company actually filmed all of those tests in order to prove to you how well-protected and durable this smartphone is. There’s an embedded video below this article, which you can fire up in case you’d like to see the DOOGEE S60 in action.

Now, the DOOGEE S60 is IP68 certified, which means it is water and dust resistant, and these videos put that certification to the test, all the way. You can check the video down below for all the necessary info, but we’ll mention some of these tests here, in the article, as well. The initial test DOOGEE performed, includes water and an aquarium, and the DOOGEE S60 managed to survive without an issue. The company then decided to wash the phone in a sink, and that test is followed by a dirt test, as DOOGEE buried the DOOGEE S60 in wet sand it seems, and that didn’t hurt the phone either. Amongst a ton of these tests. DOOGEE also put the device in flour, it seems, or something of the sort, and after that, the company decided to pour some water all over that, and the DOOGEE S60 was able to handle that without an issue as well, though the phone needed to be washed down, of course. There are several drop tests included in the provided video as well, while DOOGEE also froze the DOOGEE S60 in one of the tests it performed. These are only some examples, to check out all the tests that DOOGEE decided to put the DOOGEE S60 through, watch the provided video.

The DOOGEE S60 is now priced at $269 over at AliExpress, as the company discounted it by $30 for its recently-launched sale on AliExpress. The DOOGEE S60 sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, and a 5,580mAh battery is included in this package as well. This handset comes with a 21-megapixel rear-facing snapper, and it sports an 8-megapixel camera on its front side. If you’d like to know more, follow the source link down below.