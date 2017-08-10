Vertu Museum Collection Now Being Auctioned Off, 105 Phones

In a strange turn of events, a number of Vertu’s expensive smartphones are now being auctioned off at what is comparatively speaking, a bargain price. This follows on from the news back in July that Vertu was no more, having failed to be able to clear the debts it has accrued during its tenure as a company that produces very expensive smartphones. Although an extreme example, to highlight how grand the cost of a Vertu smartphone could be, in May of this year the company launched a ‘Signature Cobra Limited Edition’ smartphone which was priced at no less than $360,000.

Which is what is making the current auction quite interesting. According to BidSpotter (who is hosting the online auction), up for grabs is the “entire contents of the Vertu Museum Collection” which is said to include 105 Vertu phones. The auction started at the £20,000 (which comes in at just under $26,000) and has since risen up to £26,100 (just under $33,900). Which in contrast to the average cost of a Vertu smartphone, is a fairly small price to pay when considering this lot includes 105 different Vertu phones.

However, it is worth noting that this lot seems unlikely to be including the best of what Vertu has to offer, and especially if you translate best as the most expensive. As the auction is unlikely to include the likes of the Signature Cobra Limited Edition, due to this being the ‘museum collection’ – which as the auction paperwork notes, is representative of iconic phones from the company dating from its first models in 1998 up to the company’s Signature Touch smartphone. That said, it is also worth noting that when the Signature Touch first launched, on its own it came with a $23,100 price tag attached. A price that is not that far off the current cost of the entire 105 phone lot. Further highlighting the value that is on offer for those who have the funds to make a bid. To do so, bids are currently rising at £100 increments and there are additional fees that need to be taken into account, including 20-percent VAT (UK sales tax) and a flat 18-percent commission on the total (amount + VAT). Other than that, bidders have until 7pm (UK time) on August 11 (Friday) to make a bid.