Vernee Thor Plus With 6200mAh Battery Now Available For $129.99

Vernee has a new smartphone that is about to become available, the Vernee Thor Plus. As the name suggests this one follows on from the previous model, the Vernee Thor. However, the Plus model looks to offer even greater levels of battery life, within a very thin body. For instance, while the Vernee Thor Plus will measure only 7.9 mm in thickness, and weighing in at 189 grams, it will also come packed with a 6,200 mAh battery.

Vernee has also confirmed that the battery in the Thor Plus will be able to take advantage of fast charging due to its Pumpexpress 2.0-support and its 9V/2A fast charging charger. A combination which Vernee suggests will see the full 6,200 mAh capacity of the Thor Plus battery completely replenished in just 90 minutes. In addition, Vernee has confirmed that the battery will come with software tweaks that are designed to increase the battery performance even more. Using this VOS system, the battery improvements not only extend to the optimization of the battery when in use, but also efficiency when charging. Resulting in an all-round improved battery experience. Another example of the software tweaks that are in play and specifically designed to improve battery usage is the Thor Plus ‘endurance mode.’ This is a mode which can be enabled when the battery reaches a critical point by pressing the E-key (located on the side of the phone). At which point the smartphone will enter the endurance mode and automatically set the screen to black and white mode. Likewise, most of the apps on the phone will automatically be disabled. The exception being six apps which can be chosen by the user.

In terms of the rest of the specs, the Vernee Thor Plus comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the Thor Plus is loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6753 octa-core processor (clocking at 1.3 GHz). Cameras come in the form of a 13-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features include 4G LTE support, a fingerprint sensor, a full metal body, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). At present, the Thor Plus can be pre-ordered from the likes of GearBest and for as low as $129.99. This price is a limited time and stock price, with the pre-order sale due to come to an end on August 27. You can find out more about the Thor Plus by heading through the links below – where you can also find out how to win a Thor Plus for free. Also below is the official Thor Plus introductory video.