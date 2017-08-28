Vernadsky Challenge, founded by Max Polyakov, is a Springboard for Hardware Startups

Even the best ideas need some nurturing and support to become successful startups, according to Noosphere Ventures. Anyone who has dreamed for their idea to be the next big thing knows financial backing is essential. How do one find such investors and get funding to kick-start prominent engineering projects? One way is through startup competitions like the Vernadsky Challenge 2017. This three-year-old competition born in Ukraine offers young engineers up to $75,000 USD in grant funding and encourages getting their ideas out of their heads and onto the showroom floor.

The Vernadsky Challenge supported by Noosphere Ventures and Max Polyakov has already funded a number of young enthusiasts to bring their ideas to life. Previous winners include a medicated bandage for field use by military personnel to protect wounds and prevent secondary infections and an integrated system for managing swarms of drones.

The event – Vernadsky Challenge

While the event is held in Ukraine, organizers are quick to point out that this is an open competition and 10% of last year’s applicants were international submissions from as far away as India, Israel, and the USA, Max Polyakov mentioned in his opening speech.A team of experts chose the top 12 projects from the 230 applications to present their ideas to the panel of judges in the finals that took place in April. This year’s panel also went international and included the legendary Mythbuster, Jamie Hyneman invited by Noosphere Ventures to stress test the viability of the projects and provide feedback and encouragement to attendees.

Winner startups of Noosphere Vernadsky Challenge 2017 are:

Cubomania – interactive blocks for children

Cubomania developed an interactive set children’s blocks with screens on each side. New content can be downloaded from the Internet to keep children engaged, teach them new concepts and allow them to play games.

First place and $30,000 USD funding.

Cardiomo – small health monitoring device.

Cardiomo is a tiny device that monitors your health by constantly checking very important parameters of your body such as ECG/EKG data, heartbeats per minute, levels of oxygen as well as skin temperature. The device can provide early warnings for as many as 40 diseases, including heart attacks or strokes, and it also sends warnings to family members.

Second place – $22,500 USD grant funding

CloviTek – a wireless transmitter for audio content

CloviFi is a device that can be connected to any audio source to send the audio signal via Wi-Fi to a smartphone or computer.

Third place and $15,000 USD funding.

Raccoon.world – artificial sensory device

This device reproduces very sensitive motor skills and tactile sense of a human hand while operating virtual-reality hands and interacting with virtual-reality objects.

Audience Choice Award and $7,500 USD funding

eCozy – smart device that controls house temperature

The eCozy Smart Heating Solution is an AI-integrated water heating control system that can save up to 30% on energy consumption.

Partner Choice Award and a package of MaxPay services towards payment services to boost the sales of eCozy’s.

A glimpse of the Vernadsky Challenge

Competition accepts a broad range of participants with projects in a variety of fields although judges are more focused on hardware technology and engineering startups. Over the past 3 years, 15.5% have come from the alternative energy category, 10.5% from military equipment, and 10% from medical equipment. Also high on the list, at about 9% each, are agro-industrial equipment and data processing, storage, and transmission systems. Other popular categories for submissions are space technologies, robotics, gaming applications, new materials, and transportation systems.

Founded in 2015 by Noosphere Ventures’ Max Polyakov and Google Ukraine Director, Dmitry Sholomko, the competition has already given out $190 000 to all kinds of startups. The number of high-profile industry and academic professionals that support the competition is also impressive with 65 corporate executives and professors from leading universities reviewing the applications.

For such a young competition, the Vernadsky Challenge has already had a significant impact on the local startup environment – a fact that the founder is very aware of. Speaking at this year’s finals, Max Polyakov said that the Vernadsky Challenge does not appeal exclusively to startups and that the whole event is meant to inspire people and engineers to take their ideas and participate in the future editions. He also stated that the challenge is a wonderful opportunity to grow passion and the will to overachieve that will result in new successful projects and companies.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in Vernadsky Challenge 2018. Apply starting from September 1, 2017!