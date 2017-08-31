Verizon’s Ellipsis 8 HD Tablet Now Receiving Android Nougat

Verizon is now rolling out a new update, that should install both Android 7.0 Nougat and the latest security patch, to its Ellipsis 8 HD Tablet. Once the software upgrade is complete, users of these tablets will be able to experience features incorporated into Android Nougat, like the multi-window mode and notification prioritization. The former feature allows the user to view two apps at the same time, through a split screen, while the latter can be utilized to either mute or outright block notifications generated by various applications. The update will also install the Data Saver, which limits background applications from consuming data. Aside from the OS-specific features, the software package also fixes a number of software bugs. Those include the erroneous measurements made by the Android data usage meter, and the non-optimal camera focus and image sharpness. Moreover, the upgraded software version permits the owner to use 256GB microSD cards to augment the internal storage, and it also improves the data speeds obtained by the device, once it is connected to an LTE network.

Given that a major operating system upgrade is rolling out, it is advisable that the device owner download the file through a Wi-Fi connection, and check if the device’s internal storage has enough free space to temporarily keep the software package, which could be more than 1GB in size. Before the installation process begins, users should backup their files and images stored in the device, and ensure that the tablet’s battery has sufficient charge to last through the entire procedure.

The Verizon Ellipsis 8 HD Tablet was released by the American carrier back in November last year. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 617 chipset, comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 64-bit CPUs clocked at up to 1.5GHz, and the Adreno 405 GPU. The tablet includes an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash storage, which can be expanded by a microSD card. The device is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, which translates to approximately 14.5 hours of continued use or up to 14 days in standby mode. The tablet also sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.