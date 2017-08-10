Verizon Partners With YellowCab In Ohio For Ride Sharing

Verizon is partnering with YellowCab in Columbus, Ohio for ride sharing in an effort to take on industry heavyweights like Uber and Lyft. Through the use of Verizon’s Share Solution, YellowCab will be able to manage its entire fleet of cabs across the state of Ohio for things like reserving a cab to paying for the rental fees. With this new partnership YellowCab is not looking to directly compete with other ride sharing services, at least not in the same exact way. There won’t be a service for passengers to find and reserve rides, rather the Share Solution will be used by YellowCab and its fleet of drivers as a more streamlined way to reserve cabs and thus cut down the time from renting a cab to picking up passengers.

The partnership aims to make this an on-demand solution for drivers so they can more quickly locate vehicles, beginning first with city-wide support in Columbus, before further expanding out to the rest of the state. Cab drivers typically don’t own the cabs they’re driving around, and instead have to engage with a process of leasing them for however long which Verizon points out can be a lengthy and tedious process due to the continued administrative work. Verizon’s Share Solutions shifts things a little to better fit with the direction this industry is headed, opting more for a fleet sharing scenario as opposed to leasing.

A recent study shows that Uber and Lyft are driving down car ownership, which means more and more people are going to be using and relying on services like those ones for transportation when they need it, which opens up an opportunity for services like YellowCab to get more passengers for its cab drivers. That being said, passengers will need to have quick pickups as services like Uber and Lyft are fairly speedy when it comes to grabbing a passenger after a ride has been requested, so this new partnership will be a way for YellowCab to help cab drivers compete and pick up passengers at a quicker pace. Verizon says this new solution will help cab drivers save time and money too, while also helping YellowCab offer easier vehicle reservation, as well as helping it track vehicles more efficiently.