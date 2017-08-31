Verizon Outs Vague LG V30 Availability Details

With LG having now announced its latest flagship smartphone, the LG V30, the major carriers in the US have also now started announcing their commitment to stock and sell the smartphone. The latest of which happens to be Verizon, with the US carrier confirming that its customers will be able to pre-order the LG V30 starting this fall, presumably by late September. The company is likely to hold a pre-order period for the device, after which the LG V30 will be available for purchase through Verizon in store, as well as online.

As for the pricing, Verizon hasn’t confirmed anything as of now, only stating that more details are set to follow soon, thus handling the launch of the LG V30 in a similar manner to that of T-Mobile which also confirmed its intention to retail the device this fall. It’s likely that the largest mobile service provider in the country is also planning on offering the LG V30 as part of some attractive promotions, though no such initiatives have yet been confirmed by the New Jersey-based company. More information on the pricing and availability of LG’s latest smartphone for Verizon’s (future) customers will likely follow in the coming weeks.

To recap what is on offer with LG’s latest smartphone, the LG V30 features a 6-inch display. This is an LG ‘Full Vision’ display which does mean that it adopts an 18:9 aspect ratio along with a 2880 x 1440 (QHD+) resolution. Inside, the LG V30 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Cameras are one of the big selling points with this smartphone, as the V30 does come packed with a dual rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera, and backed up by a 13-megapixel secondary rear camera. Additional features worth noting include an IP68 certification (an upgrade from the previous model), a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, a Hi-Fi Quad DAC for an improved audio experience, the option to expand the storage when needed (via microSD), a 3,300 mAh battery with various battery improvement software tweaks, wireless charging support, Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), and a whole lot more.