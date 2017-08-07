Verizon Offers Free Goodies With The New ‘Up’ Loyalty Program

Verizon has kicked off a new rewards program called Verizon Up, designed to reward loyal customers. Similarly to how T-Mobile rewards its customers with various perks on T-Mobile Tuesdays, Verizon now enables its subscribers to get free rewards just by sticking with its network. For now, the Big Red is offering a free four-month subscription to Apple Music, as well as a number of other perks to sweeten the deal. With time, the carrier will mix things up and add more rewards to keep its customers happy. Verizon says it will add new perks every month, in addition to “everyday perks,” so interested customers should check back frequently to see what’s on the table.

Six new reward options will become available each month, aiming to engage customers and keep them coming back for more. For starters, this month Verizon is offering four months of Apple Music for free to all new subscribers, while existing customers get an extra month at no charge. Apple Music typically comes with a three-month free bonus for first-time customers, but it costs $9.99 per month once that period expires. Other perks include a JetBlue offer with 20 percent off of R/T flights and 1,000 TrueBlue loyalty points, as well as three months of HBO NOW for free for new subscribers. To take advantage of all Verizon Up rewards, customers need to enroll in the program through the My Verizon app and they will earn a reward for every $300 they spend on their phone bill.

The program doesn’t involve any points or levels as it simply grants one credit for every $300 spent, and each credit warrants one reward. Verizon says that “some don’t even need a credit.” The carrier offers rewards not just for money spent paying the phone bill, but also for sums spent on device charges and various other things that customers charge to their bill. As a limited-time deal, Verizon Up customers can also get special seats at Lady Gaga’s U.S. tour. Overall, Verizon Up will include Everyday Rewards such as free services and various discounts, coupons that allow for notable savings, and Super Tickets that offer access to the latest high-profile events in music, sports, and entertainment.