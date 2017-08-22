Verizon Launches Three New Unlimited Data Plans

Verizon has announced the upcoming launch of three new unlimited data plans which will replace its current offering. The wireless carrier originally announced its unlimited data plan earlier this year and is now doing away with it in favor of three new ones, all of which boast unlimited data but have different limits.

As part of the new structure, the cheapest offering is Go Unlimited, which costs $75 per month for one line and gets more affordable the more lines you add. For example, a second line costs $65 per month, a third $50 per month and any other lines will cost an additional $40 per month. As part of the plan, customers get access to unlimited 480p video streaming on smartphones and 720p video on tablets, but their data can be throttled by the carrier at any time if the network is busy. Next up is the slightly more expensive Beyond Unlimited plan which starts at $85 per month for the first line. As with the Go Unlimited plan, each consecutive line gets cheaper, with the second line costing $80 per month, the third one $60 per month, and further lines costing $50 per month. With this plan, customers get the benefit of unlimited 720p video on smartphones and 1080p on tablets, while the carrier guarantees that their data will not be throttled until after the 22GB limit. This limit can also be increased to 25GB if customers choose to sign up for a 2-year contract and also acquire a new device. The third plan is called Business Unlimited and, just as the name suggests, is focused on enterprise customers. As with Go Unlimited, business customers can take advantage of unlimited 720p video streaming and the first line costs $85 per month.

As is the norm, all three plans offer unlimited calling, texting, and data in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Also worth noting is the fact that all prices are 5$ per month extra if customers don’t use Paper-free billing and AutoPay. Those interested in the new plans can sign up for them starting tomorrow, August 23, the company said. Regarding the customers who are on the unlimited plan introduced in February, Verizon confirmed that they will get to keep their plans without any changes being made to them, as expected.