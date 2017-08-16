Vector Unit’s Riptide GP2 Can Now Be Picked Up At No Cost

With a 4.5-star rating, stemming from over 33 thousand reviews, Vector Unit’s Riptide GP2 has now gone free-to-play. For the uninitiated, Riptide GP2 is a graphically intense racing title centered around what the app’s Play Store description calls “rocket-powered hydro jets.” The game features two different modes, either 4-way online multiplayer or career mode, set across futuristic tracks and four different event types – Race, Hot Lap, Elimination, and Freestyle. Although the game’s in-app purchases are still in play, the game itself – which normally costs $2 on Android’s Google Play Store – is now free. It isn’t currently known whether this is a permanent or temporary discount, however, this game is also family library enabled and should work on a huge range of devices, with support for devices running Android 2.3 and newer. So, anybody interested should hit the Play button below to check it out, as there’s really not much to lose by giving it a shot.

Prior to the sale, the most recent update to Riptide GP2 came way back in 2015 and brought with it brand new tracks, watercraft, bug fixes, and support for OpenGL ES3 – which enables “real-time shadows and other advanced graphics features.” Beyond the above-mentioned features, the game also boasts stunts and a hydro jet upgrade system to help players beat out their competition. Available control schemes include tilt, touch, and gamepad support so players have the advantage of being able to play the way they are most comfortable, whether playing solo or with friends and others online. Moreover, the game is supported by Google’s Play Games Service, so achievements and cloud-syncing are also supported – though some reviewers have claimed the latter of those features is not working properly at the moment.

It’s easy to see why, as of this writing, the app has a current install number of between 100,000 and 500,000. Unfortunately, it bears repeating that the current price of Riptide GP2 could turn out to be temporary. With that said, long time fans of either the series or its developers will also be happy to learn that this sale extends across rival platforms as well, including Apple’s iOS. So, while the game may not be one of the newest for mobile or even among the current most popular games, anybody interested will want to download it for free while they still can.