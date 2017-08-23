Vainglory Getting Mouse And Keyboard Support Via Samsung DeX

Mobile MOBA game Vainglory will get support for the Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX), letting players use a keyboard and mouse to play as they would on a PC. Super Evil Megacorp, developers of Vainglory, made the announcement during the Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event in New York City. The game’s upcoming update to version 2.8 will introduce Samsung DeX support for Samsung’s three brand new devices – Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. This will be the premier title to use Samsung’s new tech, bringing Vainglory closer to the hardcore gaming crowd that prefers playing MOBA games on their PCs instead of a touchscreen.

Co-operation between California-based Super Evil Megacorp and Samsung started in early 2016, with Vainglory being the mobile gaming partner for Samsung’s Galaxy Invitational tournament that brought the best international teams to the event hosted at E3 2016. Vainglory was also one of the first games that got support for Samsung’s Vulkan API that improved its optimization and now, with Samsung DeX connecting it to a monitor, keyboard and mouse, it can become a full desktop experience. The proprietary E.V.I.L. engine that powers Vainglory has been a pride and joy of its developer, who boasts its power to bring console-grade graphics and gameplay to mobile devices. Both the engine and the game are being updated regularly to take advantage of the advancements in networking and mobile technology, keeping Vainglory at the bleeding edge its players now expect. Tommy Krul from Super Evil Megacorp said that the company is constantly exploring new technologies in search of pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming. His company’s vision is to deliver the smoothest competitive experience, therefore supporting Samsung DeX is the next logical step in the game’s evolution.

While majority of the player base will have to wait for the update to roll out, visitors of Gamescom can test Vainglory on Samsung DeX this week. Gamescom is the largest gaming show in Europe, held annually in Cologne, Germany with hundreds of thousands of visitors, so the gaming companies make their top priority to be present at the show with their latest games and tech. Samsung has also announced it will soon introduce DeX demo units into its European stores, all running Vainglory on a similar setup to the one present at Gamescom. The company has yet to specify the dates of availability and which stores will participate in the promotion.