Upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Receives 3C Certification In China

Xiaomi is reportedly set to launch the Mi MIX 2 smartphone in the next two months or so after the China Compulsory Certification (3C) allegedly issued a certificate for the handset’s MDE5 and MDT5 models, according to a new report. The 3C certification is one of the final stages for product quality standardization in China before a company may release goods and services to the market, indicating that the long-rumored Mi MIX 2 is possibly launching anytime soon.

A leakster took to Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, to disclose the launch window along with a few details about the phone. According to the latest leak, the Mi MIX 2 is likely to ship with a display that is smaller than that of its predecessor: a supposed 6-inch full-screen panel made by JDI, an LCD technology joint venture by Sony, Toshiba, and Hitachi. To recall, the original Mi MIX phone sports a 6.4-inch display. The leakster also revealed that a stainless-steel chassis may also be squeezed into the upcoming Mi MIX 2, which is reportedly codenamed Chiron in its 3C certification. Additionally, the handset is likely to include the MDY-08-ES Quick Charge 3.0 charger and be fueled by Snapdragon 835 system on chip with 8GB of RAM under the hood. Keep in mind that while these rumors seem to be rife as the Mi MIX 2 is close to its unveiling, nothing is confirmed at the moment as the Chinese original equipment manufacturer has yet to reveal details about the next-generation mobile device.

Last week, Philippe Starck, who was responsible for the design of the original Mi MIX flagship and is designing the Mi MIX 2, shared a concept design video for the Mi MIX 2 via his Facebook account, revealing a Samsung Galaxy S8-like handset without bezel above its display, among other elements that are noticeable in the soon-to-be-launched phone. That seems to corroborate a previous leak claiming that the handset has supposedly ditched the bezel above its display, and its side bezels as well. More information about the Mi MIX 2 is expected to surface over the coming days or weeks as Xiaomi is likely preparing to unveil its next mobile offering.