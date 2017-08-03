Upcoming Alcatel Idol 5 Shows Up At The FCC

An unannounced Alcatel Idol smartphone that is most likely the rumored Idol 5 that leaked a while ago has shown up at the FCC. Alcatel has already released an Idol 5S handset, and it looks like it will get a sibling soon enough. The purported Alcatel Idol 5 has made its way to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which indicates that it will soon make its debut on the U.S. market. The FCC never offers any details as to when a device will become official, but it’s usually among the last stops a handset has to make before it’s ready to hit retail. The FCC listing shows the purported Alcatel Idol 5 in several photos from all angles, revealing the smartphone’s design.

Unlike the existing Idol 5S that comes with a glass back and dual speakers at the top and bottom of the front panel, the upcoming Idol 5 seems to be sporting a metal body and speaker holes at the bottom. The Alcatel Idol 5S came with model number 6060 and the upcoming Idol 5 is pretty close, sporting model number 6058. The photos further show that the device features a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top, the power button and volume rocker on the right side, the SIM/ microSD card tray on the left side, a microUSB port at the bottom, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Photos of the smartphone’s battery show that it’s a 2,710 mAh unit. The FCC listing doesn’t reveal any other specifications, but previous Alcatel Idol 5 leaks indicated that the handset would have a 5.2-inch full HD display (1,920 x 1,080 pixels), 3GB of RAM, a 12-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

At the time, leaks indicated that the Idol 5 would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and the Idol 5S would carry a MediaTek chipset, but it seems to be the other way around. The Idol 5S launched with a Snapdragon 625 under the hood, and the Idol 5 seems to be coming with the MediaTek MT6753V chipset according to one of the images that were included in the FCC documents. The Alcatel Idol 5 is expected to launch with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, or even the latest Android 7.1.1 version. The FCC listing also confirms that the Idol 5 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a number of LTE bands used in the United States. With a green light from the FCC, the Alcatel Idol 5 could make its official debut in the U.S. soon enough.