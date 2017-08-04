Unofficial Pixel XL 2 Case Compared With Pixel, Galaxy S8

Numerous real-life images depicting a protective case for the upcoming Google Pixel XL 2 appeared online on Friday, having originally been shared by a Reddit user who bought one of many unofficial cases for Google’s upcoming flagship that have already been listed online. The photographs that can be seen in the gallery below compare the size of the supposed case for the Pixel Xl 2 to the original Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8, as well as the Nexus 6P. The case features what looks like an opening for a 3.5mm jack at the top, which goes against latest reports that both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be scrapping this conventional audio port in favor of USB Type-C. This particular detail indicates that at least some phone accessory manufacturers still don’t have access to official product specifications of the Google Pixel 2 lineup and the information suggested by their listings may not be legitimate, not to mention that their cases may not actually fit the devices.

According to a number of somewhat more reliable reports pertaining to Google’s high-end smartphones that are expected to be released in the final quarter of the year, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 (tentative name) will boast a significantly different design compared to their predecessors, as the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is said to have opted to create nearly bezel-less devices with QHD panels featuring a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, or 2:1. The latter detail is in line with recent rumors that LG Electronics will be producing at least one of the two smartphones; the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and its sister company LG Display are already heavily invested in mobile display modules featuring this particular image format that’s already present on the LG G6 and the LG Q lineup.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and boast at least 4GB of RAM. Last year’s variants with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage space are expected to make a return with the new phone series, though some industry insiders claim that Google still won’t equip its flagships with a microSD card slot and it’s currently unclear whether either handset will be waterproof.