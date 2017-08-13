Unnamed LeEco Phone Hits Chinese Patent Office

A new device has just been spotted from Chinese company, LeEco, with pictures and schematics leaving very little to the imagination. These images come from the Chinese patent office, and they show a pretty standard looking device. No information, however, has been given on the name of this device, leaving the public to wonder where it falls in terms of LeEco’s smartphone lineup. The company very ceremoniously unveiled its Le Pro 3 last Fall, which could means that this new phone is a flagship device. LeEco may or may not already have a name picked out for it just yet, but in any case, this phone follows LeEco’s design language.

The pictures show the device from all possible angles, displaying the full story of its design. It seems to have a fairly standard looking display with no the normal aspect ratio that comes with most phones these days, the side bezels, however, do seem to have been trimmed down to be quite slim looking. Above the screen are the proximity sensor and front facing camera, both flanking the earpiece, with the bottom being completely bare. The right side of the device houses the power and volume buttons, with the left side being bare with the exception of the SIM tray. On the bottom edge is what looks to be a duel speaker setup, flanking the USB Type-C charging port. The top edge shows what appears to be either a microphone or an IR blaster, either way, it appears that this new handset will not be including a headphone jack, something which might not be too surprising considering LeEco has already done away with the headphone jack on the Le Pro 3. Moving to the back, up top is the single rear camera sensor accompanied by the LED flash and what looks like a microphone or an additional sensor of some kind, all arranged in a row with diminishing size. The antenna lines run straight across the back, which are reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 or HTC 10. Right under the top antenna line is the fingerprint scanner, and closer to the bottom is the LeEco logo.

This mysterious device will either be a flagship or a premium mid-range phone and it could also employ a metal design, though since these are just renders there is no way to know for sure just yet. Worth mentioning though is that many of LeEco’s most recent devices have been made of metal, so it’s entirely possible that they will use metal with this device as well. The pictures show that its design looks to have been completely fleshed out, so it might not be too long before the phone and name are officially revealed.