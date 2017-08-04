Unlocked LG X Venture Now Available From Amazon

The LG X Venture is now available to buy from Amazon for $279. Which seems to be a sale price compared to its listed $349.99 price. It is worth noting that the LG X Venture was first announced back in May of this year, although at that time it was announced as an AT&T exclusive. Which seems to be the big change here, with that period of exclusivity seeming to have now come to an end. As this version is being sold as an unlocked model and one which works with both GSM and CDMA networks

Although this is a smartphone that is aimed at the affordable sector, it is also a smartphone that is designed to be durable. For instance, in addition to the general build quality – designed to a military-grade standard and therefore protected against shock, drops, and the likes – the LG X Venture also comes equipped with an IP68 certification. Meaning it is also protected against water and dust encounters. Which is not necessarily a feature often found on smartphones within this price sector. Adding to its general outdoor (hence the ‘Venture’ name) design, the LG X Venture also comes equipped with a surprisingly substantial Quick Charge 2-supported 4,100 mAh battery. Which based on the rest of the specs, is likely to last a fair amount of time away from the charge.

As for those specs, the LG X Venture is a smartphone that features a 5.2-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the LG X Venture comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC. Photos come courtesy of a 16-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. While some of the additional features worth noting include the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD card, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). So while the specs are not necessarily anything too spectacular, there is certainly a lot of value to be had at X Venture’s current price. Originally, the LG X Venture was launched in both black and brown color options, although at present it seems Amazon is currently only selling the black version.