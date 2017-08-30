UMIDIGI S2’s 5100mAh Battery Can Fully Charge In 150 Minutes

UMIDIGI has released a video showing its S2 flagship smartphone charging from a flat empty battery to completely full and ready for a hard day’s use in just two and a half hours. Naturally, this means that the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, a slight upgrade with mostly the same specs, boasts the same fast charge time. This is thanks to MediaTek’s PE+2.0 quick charging technology, found in a number of higher-end MediaTek processors, including the Helio P25 found in the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro. On top of being able to charge the device’s large battery from flat to full in less than three hours, the quick charging technology featured here can also top off a battery at a rate of around one percent per minute up to a certain level, allowing a quick half-hour charge to get you 35 percent of battery life, which should be enough for a short outing’s worth of heavy use, or a full day of light use, given the device’s large battery size.

In the same announcement, UMIDIGI also outed a special Mercury Silver version of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. Bearing the tagline “Shine on, you crazy diamond,” the pictures of the new variant show off a device that’s glossy, reflective silver all over. Aside from the outer modifications, however, it’s a perfectly normal UMIDIGI S2 Pro unit. UMIDIGI is also holding a giveaway. Entries to the giveaway are currently open. Winners will be announced on UMIDIGI’s forums on September 25, when multiple people will be given UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro units.

The quick charging and large battery are a big part of what makes the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro unique, even though a good number of other phones boast those features. The reason that the features make the phone unique is because of its design; it is the first, and thus far only device to sport the kind of high screen-to-body ratio and tall aspect ratio seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 alongside long battery life. In aping this trend, it takes a cue from the LG G6 and goes for a full-metal, unibody design. The back of the device hosts its fingerprint reader and dual cameras. On the internal specs, the UMIDIGI S2’s vanilla version boasts 4GB of RAM alongside its Helio P25 processor, and 64GB of internal storage. The Pro variant has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s about where the differences end, except in price, obviously. Follow the source link down below if you’d like to know more about the UMIDIGI S2 (Pro) and the company’s giveaway.