UMIDIGI S2 Pro’s 5,100mAh Battery Scores 15+ Hours On PCMark

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is one of the most recent phones to be announced by UMIDIGI and among other things, is designed to be a powerhouse in the battery department. This is largely thanks to the S2 Pro featuring a 5,100 mAh battery. One which the company suggests is easily able to last two days before needing to be charged again. On that note, the company has now released a new video designed to further solidify those battery claims being made.

In this latest video from UMIDIGI, the S2 Pro is shown undertaking a battery test via PCMark. The results of the test show the S2 Pro registering a time of 15 hours and 18 minutes. While scores on these tests cannot replicate real-world scenarios ideally, they do provide a very good and compatible insight into the performance of a smartphone in general. For more details on the expected performance of the battery, UMIDIGI states that the S2 Pro can last up to 794 hours when in standby mode, up to 16.4 hours with video playback, and up to 55 hours when making calls.

As part of the PCMark testing, the CPU-Z test showed the battery inside was actually rated at 5,025 mAh, slightly below the listed 5,100 mAh capacity. Although these fluctuations can happen, it is understood that the unit being tested was a prototype. It would be expected that production units will come with further tweaking and software improvements designed to further facilitate the level of battery life that is on offer. In either case, the S2 Pro does seem to be a smartphone that will offer extended levels of battery life per charge.

Battery aside, the rest of what the S2 Pro offers is also pretty compelling. As this is a smartphone that makes use of a now en vogue bezel-less design, thanks to the employment of an 18:9 aspect ratio. Likewise, the screen is big, with the S2 Pro’s display measuring in at 5.99-inches along with an FHD+ resolution. Adding to the battery and display benefits, this is also a smartphone equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of two 13-megapixel cameras, in addition to a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. While the rest of the performance-related specs are padded out with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 processor. More detailed information on the UMIDIGI S2 Pro available through the link below. Also below is this latest battery performance test video in full.