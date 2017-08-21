UMIDIGI S2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Display Comparison

Making use of a bezel-less display is literally all the rage right now. A number of smartphone manufacturers have brought to market smartphones which look to reduce the amount of bezels that are in play on the front panel. Besides the increased display surface area, the obvious benefit of this type of design is that the increased display size does not come at a cost of an increased smartphone size. Instead, these phones include a display within a sized body that is more associated with smartphones with a smaller display.

Take the Galaxy S8 for instance. This one comes in two variants, one boasting a 5.8-inch display and one boasting a 6.2-inch display. Both within bodies that are used by smartphones with smaller displays. Likewise, there is also the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. However, in comparison to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro looks to offer a display size closer to the larger Galaxy S8 Plus, but in an even more manageable smartphone body size. As the display on offer with the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is a 5.99-inch display. The image above (provided by UMIDIGI) shows that in spite of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro’s body being smaller, the difference in displays size between the two phones is negligible. Although, UMIDIGI does point out that due to the unique aspect ratio in play with the Galaxy S8 series (18.5:9), there is the black bar issue that some will encounter with video playback. Something which is less likely to be of a concern to smartphones (like the UMIDIGI S2 Pro) which make use of a 18:9 aspect ratio.

Other differences between the two models include the battery life. While the Galaxy S8 Plus comes equipped with a 3,500 mAh battery, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro comes with a much greater 5,100 mAh battery. Something which is significant considering the thickness of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro (8.7 mm) is not that much thicker than the Galaxy S8 Plus (8.1 mm). Likewise, due to the UMIDIGI S2 Pro employing a 2160 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution, compared to the Galaxy S8 Plus QHD+ resolution, the battery will not be impacted as much on the UMIDIGI S2 Pro, in spite of still offering a competent viewing experience. More information on the UMIDIGI S2 Pro available through the link below.