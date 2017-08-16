UMIDIGI S2 Pro Features An 18:9 ​Aspect Ratio, 5100mAh​ Battery

UMIDIGI has now confirmed that it has a new smartphone in the works, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. However, this is different to a number of other smartphone options as the UMIDIGI S2 Pro looks to combine two consumer-focused features together, resulting in a world’s first. Those two features are specifically related to the display and to battery life.

In terms of the display, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro is a smartphone that comes with a 5.99-inch display. What makes it stand out though, is that this is a​ bezel-less display which makes use of an 18:9 aspect ratio. As a result, the display takes up almost 90-percent of the entire space on the front panel, while offering up a 2160 x 1080 resolution. Moving to the battery side of things, and it does seem clear that battery life is unlikely to be an issue with this smartphone as the UMIDIGI S2 Pro comes loaded with a 5,100 mAh battery. One which the company notes will easily last through two days without needing to be charged. These two headlines features together result in what UMIDIGI refers to as “the world’s first full-screen smartphone that can last you for 2 days’ use.”

Display and battery aside, the rest of the specs are pretty compelling, with the UMIDIGI S2 Pro now confirmed as coming equipped with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. As for the cameras, this is another area where the UMIDIGI S2 Pro looks to be on trend, as the back of the device sports a dual rear camera setup, comprised of two 13-megapixel cameras. Which is in addition to the 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include USB Type-C connectivity, Quick Charge support, a full metal body, and more. Although the UMIDIGI S2 Pro has yet to become available to buy (it is due to arrive in October), UMIDIGI is currently accepting registrations from those who want to be one of the first to get their hands on this device. In return, those who do subscribe early will be in with a chance of winning a UMIDIGI S2 Pro for free. More details through the link below.