UMIDIGI Reveals Specs For Its Bezel-Less ‘Crystal’ Handset

UMIDIGI has just revealed a full spec sheet for its upcoming UMIDIGI Crystal smartphone, and along with that, the company has shared a promo video for the phone as well. Having said that, the UMIDIGI Crystal is UMIDIGI’s bezel-less smartphone which is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi MI MIX. This handset does not sport any bezel on its sides, or above the display, but it has quite a visible chin below its display, where a front-facing camera is placed.

There are a number of official images in the gallery down below for you to check out, and this phone also comes with a really compelling spec sheet. Now, this phone will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display by Sharp, and on top of it, you’ll get Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The glass panel on top of UMIDIGI Crystal’s display will be a 2.5D curved glass (on the back of the phone as well), and UMIDIGI claims that this display is actually really power-efficient. The UMIDIGI Crystal’s base model is fueled by the MediaTek’s quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz (MT6737T), though the company did not share its exact model, while its higher-end variant comes with MediaTek’s octa-core chip clocked at 1.5GHz (MT6750T). The UMIDIGI Crystal’s base model will ship with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage, while the more powerful unit will sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the UMIDIGI Crystal, and you will be able to find a dual camera setup on the back of this phone, while a fingerprint scanner will be placed below those two sensors. 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel shooters are located on the back of this phone, while a 3,000mAh battery is also a part of this package. There are two SIM card slots inside of this phone, and a 5-megapixel front-facing snapper is also included. 4G LTE connectivity is included as well, and the phone comes in a Black color variant only, at least for now. The device will become available for pre-order on August 15, and its pricing starts at $99 (base model). You can visit UMIDIGI’s official website (source link down below) for more info, and you can also subscribe for the pre-sale event there.