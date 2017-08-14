UMIDIGI Details Why Its New Crystal Smartphone Is Worth Buying

The UMIDIGI Crystal is a new smartphone from UMIDIGI and one which places a good deal of its focus on the viewing experience. After all, this is a phone that employs a currently en vogue feature, a bezel-less display. So those looking for a maximized display will likely find the UMIDIGI Crystal as appealing as the rest of the bezel-less phones now on offer. However, the UMIDIGI Crystal is more than just a bezel-less display and now UMIDIGI has provided a number of reasons why consumers might want to consider this smartphone, as well as new video which provides a hands-on experience with the phone, as well as its user interface.

The first point UMIDIGI picks up on is actually the UMIDIGI Crystal display. Although its selling points beyond its full-screen display. For instance, in addition to the maximized viewing experience, this is a display which comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. As for the display itself, this is a 5.5-inch 2.5D curved glass display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. According to UMIDIGI, the front panel has been designed to ensure that the display is battery-efficient, resulting in a 30-percent reduction in power consumption.

The next point worth noting is that in addition to the viewing experience, the UMIDIGI Crystal has been designed to ensure that its performance is what consumers would expect from a new smartphone in 2017. In particular, this is a smartphone that is more than capable of offering and handling a heightened gaming experience. As this is a device that is powered by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a MediaTek octa-core​ processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). Although, for those who are less in need of performance-satisfying level of specs, there will also be a ‘standard’ version available consisting of 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and the same processor. Both models also come powered by the same 3,000 mAh battery.

As well as featuring a bezel-less display, the UMIDIGI Crystal is a smartphone that features another on trend selling point – dual cameras. Like a number of current smartphones, the UMIDIGI Crystal comes equipped with two cameras on the rear of the device. This configuration is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera, which is backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. As a result, images taken with the UMIDIGI Crystal will offer a greater degree of quality and more detail. Likewise, when combined with the additional screen real estate on offer, the UMIDIGI Crystal is able to offer greater levels of control over framing images, as well as better use of a number of the software features, such as zoom with minimal quality loss.

Last but not least is the software experience in general as the UMIDIGI Crystal is a smartphone that comes pre-loaded with Android 7.0 (Nougat). Ensuring that UMIDIGI Crystal owners get to experience the latest features on offer with Nougat, in addition to more advanced security features. Speaking of which, due to the front panel gaining size, this has resulted in the fingerprint sensor being moved to the back of the device. A move which has meant that UMIDIGI redesigned the back plate to provide a more unified and symmetrical style and level of presentation.

In terms of the availability, the UMIDIGI Crystal is due to become available to pre-order starting from tomorrow, August 15. In terms of the price, during the pre-order period the UMIDIGI Crystal will be available to buy from as low as $99. Which for a smartphone that comes equipped with these features, makes this one worth considering. More details on the UMIDIGI Crystal, as well as more detailed information on the features and specs, available through the link below – where UMIDIGI is also hosting a giveaway where you can win a UMIDIGI Crystal for free. Also below, is the new hands-on tour video of the UMIDIGI Crystal.