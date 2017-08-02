UMIDIGI Crystal Offers More Than Just A Bezel-Less Display

After multiple teasers and announcements coming through from UMIDIGI, it is now clear that its latest smartphone the UMIDIGI Crystal is going to be a smartphone that places a good deal of focus on its display. Most notably that it will be a bezel-less display. Following in what seems to be a common occurrence with smartphone manufacturers in 2017.

However, with this being the first bezel-less display phone offered by UMIDIGI, bringing this new design technology has taken time and the knock-on effects of the new design is that other aspects of the phone’s design have also had to be altered to accommodate the new display. A situation which UMIDIGI notes has provided the company with the opportunity to include new features. Making the UMIDIGI Crystal more than just a bezel-less phone.

As while making the changes needed to make use of the new bezel-less design, UMIDIGI has been looking to make improvements elsewhere to the smartphone. For instance, UMIDIGI explains that aspects like the rear camera, the fingerprint sensor, and the LED flash light, have all undergone design changes which now sees these components aligned symmetrically. Which is in addition to a new ‘breathing’ notification light which has been included on the lower part of the front panel. Likewise, UMIDIGI has looked to improve the signal reception and performance of the phone through the inclusion of a 2.5D glass unibody.

Of course, what is likely to be one of the clear main selling points for consumers is the price. As while bezel-less smartphone can cost significantly at the upper end of the market, the UMIDIGI Crystal is designed to be as affordable as it gets. For example, the UMIDIGI Crystal is expected to first become available with prices starting from $99. A price which will make this bezel-less smartphone affordable to everyone. As the UMIDIGI Crystal has yet to become available, UMIDIGI is asking those who want to stay informed on the release of the UMIDIGI Crystal to subscribe to its official website, through the link below. In addition, UMIDIGI has also released a new video highlighting why this phone is more than just a bezel-less phone, also below.