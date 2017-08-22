Ultra Mobile Pricing Now Starts At $19 Per Month

Ultra Mobile has revealed a new range of plans for budget-minded customers to consider. For those who may not have heard of the company, Ultra is a U.S. MVNO which started up in 2011 that uses T-Mobile towers to provide its customers with 4G LTE speeds at a hugely discounted price. It also has many budget-friendly plan options for customers who need to communicate at an international level, with service provided to over 200 regions of the world. As to the new plans themselves, there is a total of four currently being sold and each of those includes unlimited voice service to more than sixty regions of the world – in addition to unlimited worldwide text.

Pricing for the plans starts at $19 per month, at the cheapest level, including 100MB of 4G LTE data. From there, the price goes up as more data is added, with the next two plans priced at $29 and $39, respectively, for 4GB of data or 6 GB of data. At the upper end of that spectrum is a plan that includes unlimited data, priced at just $49 per month. There are also some additional perks available for users who sign up and pay for a full three months at the time of purchase. For starters, Users purchasing three months in advance for the entry level plan will have access to unlimited data at 3G speeds, once their 100 MB allotment has been used up.

Meanwhile, customers buying into either the 4 GB or 6 GB plan will be able to use double the amount of data. That means customers will get 8 GB or 12 BG of 4G LTE, plus the already included talk and text, for $29 or $39, respectively. Finally, purchasing three months of Unlimited 4G LTE will win customers a fourth month included for free. The plans appear to be a permanent adjustment to the MVNO’s plan pricing and are definitely competitive, with consideration for the carrier’s use of T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network and Ultra Mobile’s more than 7,500 retail partners. Anybody switching to the carrier is also able to bring their own phone as long as it is compatible with that network and the cost-free inclusion of international service is another definite bonus, as most other carriers charge a premium to access those services.