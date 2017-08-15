Ultimate Ears Brings Alexa Support to BOOM 2 & MEGABOOM

Ultimate Ears, today, announced that it is bringing Alexa support to its latest flagship speakers, the BOOM 2 and the MEGABOOM. With this update, users will be able to tap the BOOM 2 or the MEGABOOM Bluetooth speaker and talk to Alexa, similar to the Amazon Tap. Unfortunately, there isn’t support for these speakers to always be listening – and that is likely due to the fact that these weren’t made to be always listening, and the fact it runs on a battery, whereas the Echo and Echo Dot do not.

According to the press release from Ultimate Ears, users will be able to press the Bluetooth button and give commands to Alexa. Now Amazon Alexa already has thousands and thousands of skills available, with more popping up each and every day. These skills include the ability to order pizza from Dominos or Pizza Hut, or ordering an Uber to the airport, or users can even check in on their Fitbit stats for the day, the stock market and so much more. The possibilities are truly endless. To get Alexa on your existing BOOM 2 or MEGABOOM, you’ll need to update the UE BOOM app, which is available on the Google Play Store. The update is only available for Android users at this time. Additionally, Ultimate Ears has noted that the update is not available on the Google Pixel, OnePlus smartphones or the Huawei Mate 9 for known usability issues – hopefully that will be resolved shortly.

The BOOM 2 and MEGABOOM were announced last year, and have become some of the top picks in Bluetooth speakers. The BOOM 2 is the successor to the very popular BOOM, which costs $199. It’s a 360-degree speaker with about 20 hours of continuous playback. On top of that, it is now waterproof. Which is pretty impressive, and great for taking to the pool. The MEGABOOM on the other hand, has all of the great features of the BOOM 2, but bigger. And along with it comes a bigger price tag, clocking in at $299. The MEGABOOM is a great speaker for using outdoors. It is able to fill an entire backyard with sound without any issues. You can find both of these speakers from Amazon right now.