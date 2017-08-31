Ulefone T1’s Dual Rear Cameras Showcased In New Video

The Ulefone T1 is a smartphone that looks to compete on most fronts due to the inclusion of a fairly competitive spec list. Although, one of its main and clear selling points is its camera capabilities. More specifically, the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup, designed to offer a greater depth and quality of images taken with the Ulefone T1. To further highlight this point, Ulefone has now released a new video which not only provides a greater insight into the performance of the Ulefone T1’s cameras, but also showcases a number of samples images taken with the Ulefone T1. Providing consumers with a solid indication of the actual quality of the images that can be expected from this latest Ulefone smartphone.

For background, the Ulefone T1’s dual rear camera setup is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel primary rear camera, which is backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Although this is also a smartphone that comes with a number of software tweaks to further help the Ulefone T1 to produce more vivid, clearer, and vibrant images. Including the ability to change the mode to highlight different aspects, such as the currently popular option of softening the background of an image – resulting in a blurry backdrop to the main focal point.

Cameras aside and the Ulefone T1 is a device designed to impress. On offer here is a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Ulefone T1 comes loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). This is also a phone which adopts a metal unibody design, supports a wide range of LTE bands, includes a fingerprint sensor, and a fast charge 3,680 mAh battery. As well as a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As for the price, the Ulefone T1 can currently be picked up for $199.79. Although those looking for an even more rugged device may want to opt for the Ulefone Armor 2. This one currently costs $239.99 and also features 6GB RAM and a MediaTek Helio P25, in addition to an IP68 certification. More details on both devices available through the links below. Also below, is the latest video from Ulefone detailed the camera performance of the Ulefone T1.