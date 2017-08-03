Ulefone T1 Put Through 4-Hour Battery Test In New Video

The Ulefone T1 is one of the latest smartphones to be released by Ulefone as it was only officially launched towards the end of July. Among other things, this smartphone is being positioned as a powerful and camera-centric smartphone, as not only does it come loaded with 6GB RAM, but it also includes a dual rear camera setup. However, it is also a smartphone that looks to offer a good return on battery life, thanks to the inclusion of a 3,680 mAh battery. In fact, to highlight this last point, Ulefone has now released a new video showcasing the Ulefone T1 being put through a battery test.

The test comprises of a four-hour battery consumption challenge which is further broken down to include one hour of music playback, one hour of video playback, and one hour of gaming. The final fourth hour is focused on video with thirty minutes dedicated to video calls through WhatsApp, and thirty minutes of straight video recording. As the video highlights, by the end of the four hours, the Ulefone T1 only consumes 56-percent of its battery. With the suggestion from Ulefone being that the Ulefone T1 will easily last a full day under typical usage, and even most of the day when placed under a heavy load throughout the day. When it does need a charge, due to the included fast charging support, the 3,680 mAh battery can be replenished in full in around 80 minutes.

As for the rest of the specs, the Ulefone T1 also comes loaded with 64GB internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). As mentioned, this is a dual rear camera smartphone, with the rear configuration spearheaded by a 16-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. Which is in addition to the 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features on offer include a fingerprint reader, support for 25 different frequency bands, a metal unibody design, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). For those in the market for a new smartphone, the Ulefone T1 is currently available to pre-order for as low as $199.99. Although this is a special pre-order price as following August 6 (when the pre-order period ends), the price of the Ulefone T1 is expected to rise to $299.99 – which will be its standard price. Alternatively, another dual camera smartphone from Ulefone, the Gemini Pro, is also currently on sale, priced at $239.99. More details on both smartphones though the links below.