Ulefone S8 Pro Launches With Dual Rear Cameras, Entry-Level Price

Ulefone has now announced the release of its latest smartphone, the Ulefone S8 Pro. Which among other things is designed to be a highly affordable smartphone, as it is now available to pre-order for only $79.99. In spite of that low price though, this is a smartphone that packs in a decent spec list and some features that consumers might not expect on a phone that costs less than $100. A prime example coming in the form of a dual rear camera setup.

In terms of the main specs, the Ulefone S8 Pro includes a 5.3-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the Ulefone S8 Pro comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor (clocked at 1.3GHz). As mentioned, this is a dual rear camera-touting smartphone, with the configuration spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. 5-megapixels is also the same megapixel count as the front-facing camera, which also makes use of a softlight for improved selfie images. Additional features worth noting include 4G LTE support, a 3,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and expandable storage support via microSD. In fact, the Ulefone S8 Pro includes three card ports resulting in dual-SIM support, as well as the microSD card support. Last but not least, the Ulefone S8 Pro comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat).

As for the general design, and again, in spite of this being positioned as an affordable phone, Ulefone has looked to ensure there is a decent build quality on offer with the Ulefone S8 Pro. As this smartphone makes use of a metal frame and a curved back plate. A combination which is expected to result in a more comfortable grip when holding the smartphone. The front panel looks to showcase the display by way of a reduction in the bezels, while the smartphone as a whole is also designed to be super thin – measuring 0.5 mm in width. As mentioned, the Ulefone S8 Pro is now available to pre-order through a number of online retailers and is priced at $79.99. More details on the Ulefone S8 Pro are available through the links below. As well as the option to order.