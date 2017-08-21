Ulefone S8 Pro Gaming Performance Shown Off In New Video

On the face of it, the Ulefone S8 Pro is largely about its dual rear cameras and the fact that this en vogue feature is offered through this smartphone at what is essentially an entry-level price. However, the Ulefone S8 Pro does offer more than just an enhanced camera experience at a low price, and in the latest promotion video from Ulefone, the company looks to address this point by highlighting the gaming prowess of the Ulefone S8 Pro.

On the specs front, the Ulefone S8 Pro comes loaded with a 5.3-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. As well as 2GB RAM and a MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor. To highlight the gaming benefits on offer with this spec combination, the video showcases a variety of games being played on the Ulefone S8 Pro. The games demoed include popular titles such as Subway Surfers, Temple Run 2 and Asphalt 8. As shown in the video, the Ulefone S8 Pro is able to handle these games without any real trouble, including Asphalt 8 which is typically understood to be more of a demanding game, compared to the other titles demoed. Highlighting that those interested in a smartphone that can handle mobile games, while also offering a heightened camera experience, might want to check out this latest smartphone from Ulefone.

As for the camera experience on offer, the dual rear camera configuration is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel primary camera and backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary camera. A combination which looks to offer greater depth and quality of images that are captured. In addition the Ulefone S8 Pro also comes loaded with another 5-megapixel camera on the front of the device. While other notable features include 4G LTE support, 16GB internal storage, expandable storage support via microSD, a 3,000 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, a metal build quality, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). All of which come as part of a package priced as low as $79.99. More information on the Ulefone S8 Pro, as well as the option to buy, through the links below. Also below is the latest promotional video from Ulefone highlighting the Ulefone S8 Pro gaming demonstration.