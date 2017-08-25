Ulefone Promotion Will See Smartphone Prices As Low As $9.84

Ulefone is preparing to start a massive promotion where the prices will drop on a number of its smartphones, and by some margin. The promotion is due to begin on August 28 at 15:00 (UTC+8), at which point some Ulefone Models will be available to buy for under $10. However, this is one of those flash sales and limited quantity deals. So it will be a matter of being online when the sale starts and making sure you are one of the first to checkout to secure the lowest possible price. Although there doesn’t seem to be any issue with adding the phones listed below to the cart now and leaving them there until the sale begins, speeding up the checkout process and the chance of securing the lowest prices.

The first phone scheduled to get a hefty discount is the Ulefone S8 Pro. This is actually one of the newest smartphone to come from Ulefone and is one which in spite of being an entry-level handset comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera, backed up by a 5-megapixel secondary rear camera. In addition, the Ulefone S8 Pro also comes loaded with a 5.3-inch display, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a MediaTek 6737 quad-core processor, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, fingerprint sensor, 3000 mAh battery, and more. This one currently retails for $84.99 although it will be available as part of the portion for $9.84.

For those looking for a more premium smartphone, the Ulefone Power 2 is also taking part in this promotion. Among other things, the big selling point with this phone is its battery life, due to the Ulefone Power 2 coming equipped with a 6,050 mAh battery. Although the rest of the specs are not bad either with the Ulefone Power 2 featuring a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. In addition to 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor, a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint reader, and more. In terms of the promotion, the Ulefone Power 2 will be available for $10.20. For those who miss the major discount, the Power 2 will also be available for a limited time priced at $149.99, down from its current $169.99.

Other smartphones due to see massive discounts include two entry-level options, the Ulefone U008 Pro and the Ulefone Tiger. Both of these smartphones will see their prices dropping to $9.99. Likewise, the dual-camera Ulefone Gemini Pro will see its price dropping down to $228.79, while the Ulefone Metal will be available for $89.99. Although, those looking for the absolute best from the Ulefone range will probably want to take a look at the Ulefone T1. This one comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, as well as a 5.5-inch display, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor. In terms of the price, the Ulefone T1 will be available for only $199.79. More details on some of the main phones in this promotion, available through the links below.