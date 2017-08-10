Ulefone Launches Rugged Armor 2 With 6GB RAM, IP68 Rating

The Ulefone Armor 2 has now been officially launched by the company with Ulefone confirming that its latest smartphone will be available to pre-order from August 15. This is a follow-up device to the original Ulefone Armor smartphone, and once again, is a smartphone that places durability as its main selling point. Although, the rest of the specs on offer are on point as well.

As for its rugged nature, the Ulefone Armor 2 features an IP68 certification which means that it is protected against dust and water encounters. For instance, when it comes to water-resistance, not only is this a smartphone that can wet, but one which will survive being underwater up to a depth of 1.5 meters, for up to an one hour. Part of the reason for its IP68 rating is the highly-protective outer shell that is included. As this is one which ensures all the vital ports are well protected and completely sealed off, ensuring water cannot enter the device through any of the usual openings. Adding to its durable nature, the outer shell is also made up of a combination of flexible TPU, glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate, and metal. So this will be a device which is able to withstand bangs, drops, and encounters which arise from general day-to-day usage. Not to mention of course, the Ulefone Armor 2 is also protected against the elements, including the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, ranging from -40℃ to 80℃. In terms of the rest of the specs, the Ulefone Armor 2 features a 5-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the Ulefone Armor 2 comes loaded with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). Cameras come in the form of a 16-megapixel rear camera, along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. While additional features include a fingerprint sensor, a 4,700 mAh battery, fast charge support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat).

For those looking to be one of the first to get their hands on the Ulefone Armor 2, while this is a smartphone that is set to become available to pre-order on August 15, the company is already starting a promotion where those who register their interest early enough will have the option to secure additional discounts and freebies. Including $40 off coupons, $40 gift bag freebies, and a giveaway with the opportunity to win a Ulefone Armor 2 for free. More details on the early registration promotion, as well as the Ulefone Armor 2 in general, through the links below. In addition to the new official introductory video below.