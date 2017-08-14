Ulefone Armor 2 With 6GB RAM Available To Pre-Order For $259.99

The Ulefone Armor 2 is now available to pre-order for $259.99 offering consumers the option to purchase a smartphone that is as much about durability, as anything else. As the Ulefone Armor 2 is a rugged smartphone and in part due to its inclusion of an IP68 certification which results in a protection against dust and water encounters. For instance, when it comes to its waterproofing, the Armor 2 is certified to be able to be used underwater, to a depth of 1.5 meters, and for as long as one hour. A result of the smartphone coming equipped with a waterproof coating that ensures all the usual ports and connections are as safe from water, as the rest of the body in general. Speaking of which, the body of the Armor 2 is made up of a mixture of TPU, fiber glass reinforced polycarbonate, and metal. A combination which also means that the body is protected against the usual bangs, drops, and impact encounters. As well as protection against exposure to various extreme temperatures, and in particular temperatures ranging from -40-degrees to 80-degrees Celsius.

Durability aside, and the rest of the specs on offer with the Armor 2 are also pretty competitive. As this is a smartphone that features a 5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (clocking at 2.6 GHz). In terms of cameras, the Armor 2 comes loaded with a 16-megapixel rear camera, as well as an 8-megapixel (interpolated to 13MP) front-facing camera. Additional features worth noting include the option to expand the storage (up to 256GB), a fast charge-supported 4,700 mAh battery, support for 27 frequency bands, a front-positioned fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Android 7.0 (Nougat).

As part of the pre-order period, Ulefone is currently offering a free $40 gift bag which includes a number of accessories for the smartphone. In addition, Ulefone is also running a giveaway where some individuals will be able to win the Armor 2 for free. Likewise those who pre-order through GearBest will also receive a free tactical EDC waist pouch to hold the Armor 2, among other things. The pre-order period is due to come to an end on August 22, after which the price of the Armor 2 will rise to $299.99, up from its current pre-order price of $259.99. More details on the Ulefone Armor 2, the option to buy, as well as the official introduction and unboxing videos, below.