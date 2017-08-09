Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi Now Available In The UK

Ubiquiti Labs has announced the availability of its mesh networking product, the AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi, in the United Kingdom. Mesh Wi-Fi solutions are increasingly used to solve some of the key networking challenges of the modern home like dead spots and slow connections. Thus, many companies, including the search giant Google, have released their own products to tap into this growing market. For its part, Ubiquiti Labs promises improved connectivity within the home without dealing with complicated interfaces and setup procedures of routers and other competing products. The device is designed to allow for plug-and-play installation by simply placing it in an available electrical socket. Setting-up the network only requires a smartphone running the AmpliFi app, and the equipment will automatically connect to the handset through Bluetooth. After the installation process is completed, the app may then be used to manage the entire network, check the speeds provided by the ISP, create family profiles and allow guests to connect their devices.

The AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi technology. The standard, along with the use of 3×3 MIMO antennas, results in an aggregate wireless throughput of 5.45Gbps. Radios included in the access points can connect to both devices running on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies while the presence of multiple receive and transmission antennas results in increased data speeds and more extensive range. In addition, the range also benefits from the what Ubiquiti calls as the “Super Antenna”. The antenna is located in the access point and has increased surface area for enhanced signal strength. Improving the range allows the device to be placed right in the middle of a dead spot on the Wi-Fi network. Each access point also includes signal strength indicators and audio speakers, both of which are useful during product installation.

Ubiquiti’s mesh networking solution is now available on the websites of Scan Computers and Amazon UK. The entire system, which includes an access point and a router, costs £359.99 ($467). The router on its own is available for £149.99 ($194) and the access point has a retail price of £132.49 ($172). The manufacturer promises that the device will be available in more retail outlets within the next few months.