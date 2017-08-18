Two YotaPhone 3 Models Officially Listed With Price Tags

The YotaPhone 3 is virtually official although it hasn’t quite launched yet, as the smartphone popped up on the company’s website complete with its pricing details. So far, the third-generation YotaPhone has leaked on several occasions and various reports revealed its purported specifications, but the company did not offer any official information until recently. While the OEM has yet to make a public release, the fact that it has already listed the YotaPhone 3 on its website indicates that its launch is just around the corner. The smartphone features a relatively affordable price tag and based on previously leaked information, it should come with mid-range specifications.

According to the listings on the Yota OS website, the 64GB version of the YotaPhone 3 will cost 2,398 yuan ($360) for the white model and 2,498 yuan ($375) for the black one. The higher-capacity models with 128GB of native storage space will go up to 3,098 yen ($465) for the white version and 3,198 yen ($480) for the black color option. The prices give away the fact that the handset will not compete in the high-end market segment, but recent leaks have nonetheless revealed decent specifications that should offer a solid experience at that price point. The listings only offer a glimpse of the smartphone in the top-right corner of the poster that can be seen above but don’t offer a clear look at the device.

Hardware-wise, the YotaPhone 3 is expected to continue the tradition started by its predecessors and tout two displays to cover both its front and back. The front panel will consist of a regular 5-inch color display, while the back one will be an e-ink screen, recent reports suggested. Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. No date is available at this point for when the handset will actually go on sale and the current listings don’t offer the option of purchasing it. When it does hit the market, the YotaPhone 3 is expected to be available in China and Russia at first. There’s still no word on whether the company will opt for a wider release later on, though it’s possible that the handset eventually reaches more markets.