Twitter Bringing Night Mode To Desktop, Pilot Testing Begins

Twitter has reportedly kicked off testing for the micro-blogging site’s Night Mode on its desktop site, an indication that the feature could soon land on large-screen computers. According to a new report, Twitter’s desktop site has now started to switch to a dark gray color from its default white background for some users, though there’s not much that has changed with the platform’s functionality. The Night Mode option is meant to provide comfort to the users’ eyes when sifting through Twitter’s news feed, especially at night or in low-light situations.

While the pilot testing for the feature has begun, it remains unclear when Twitter plans to officially roll out the dark user interface to all desktop users. The Night Mode feature was first released to Twitter’s mobile app in July last year following a series of tests prior to the final release. Activating the dark UI is straightforward, as users only need to open the slide-out drawer from the app’s left side in order to see the Night Mode option at the bottom. The feature became immediately available to all users and Twitter did not resort to a gradual method of delivering Night Mode to its Android app. But it appears now that the San Francisco, California-based social networking site is adopting a staged rollout of Night Mode to desktop users, as it seems that the feature begins to manifest itself in quite a small number of users.

There’s no telling whether Twitter’s desktop site will get the auto Night Mode version as well, which first appeared recently in the beta version of the Twitter mobile app. The auto Night Mode is a bit different from the original version of the feature in that it automatically turns itself on and off at any point of time. Once selected, the Auto Night Mode is activated at sunset to minimize the strain on the eyes while viewing the news feed at night, and it is disabled in the morning, during which the Twitter app resumes the white UI. Whether Twitter is adding the auto Night Mode option to its desktop site remains to be seen, though it should not be long before the company unveils the dark UI in an official capacity.