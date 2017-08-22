Tweet May Suggest Nabisco Will Sell Android Themed Oreos

There’s a new Android 8.0 Oreo rumor circulating across the internet – thanks to a tweet from Googler David Burke – that Google and Nabisco may unleash a wave of limited edition, Android-themed Oreo cookies. The tweet itself shows an image of just such an Oreo, complete with green frosting and an embossed graphic of the familiar looking bug droid mascot, claiming that he ate just such a cookie which he had just found on his desk. Burke ends his tweet by teasing that he hopes “it wasn’t limited edition.”

Although there are tons of new features and enhancements expected with the Android 8.0 update itself, this is one cookie that fans of the OS probably wouldn’t want to miss out on. However, that’s only if hopeful speculation – which stems from the final sentence of Burke’s tweet – turns out true. Bolstering the rumor is the fact that Google did team up with Nestle to release a limited run another sweet after the launch of Android 4.4 back in 2013 – namely KitKat candy bars shaped into the Android mascot. More intriguing is that Oreo cookies bearing a striking resemblance to the one found in Burke’s tweet – pictured above – were also passed out to those who attended Google’s official Android 8.0 reveal during Monday’s eclipse. However, it is important to note that, as of this writing, the idea itself is mostly wishful thinking and Burke could really just be posting to promote the upcoming update. Although Google has undertaken similar marketing approaches before, they also did not release any kind of sweet for the Android OS versions commonly known as Lollipop, Marshmallow, or Nougat. They also didn’t use this kind of marketing for any updates prior to KitKat, though the reasoning for that is because KitKat and Oreo have been the only two versions which are named after an official brand.

With that said, this also easily turn out to foreshadow the actual release of said cookies, thanks to the ability and benefits of partnering with a well-known company like Nabisco or Nestle for marketing purposes. Not least of all, people have a tendency to buy one-off, limited edition products for novelty as much as out of appreciation for a brand. That drives up sales for the sweets-maker in question, of course, but also serves to get the word out about the new operating system. Unfortunately, there’s no telling whether or not Android Oreos will happen until the cookies either hit stores are or announced by the companies involved. In the meantime, fans of the OS will have to settle for the other goodies to tide them over.