TTunes Music Streaming Pops Up In Tesla Software

Tesla’s software for its range of electric vehicles recently got an update, which contained the backend of what seems to be a music streaming service, called TTunes, buried in the code. The data does not contain a user-facing component, which means that patching the feature’s tab into the UI and accessing it will just get you an empty tab. The tab is not normally available, and whether it’s enabled or not, the “Streaming” tab in the user interface still works as it always has. Switching over to the TTunes tab won’t even cut out music coming from another tab.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke not long ago about the possibility of overhauling the music streaming experience for Tesla vehicle owners, and TTunes may end up being that reform, if it launches. Tesla’s on-board infotainment platform is no stranger to features showing up in the code and never officially shipping; that happened with Spotify in the US, for example. The built-in streaming service that all Tesla vehicles in the US currently use is powered by Slacker, which some drivers reportedly find lacking, though it did get a DJ-curated playlist with commentary back in June. With no other solutions enabled, no 3.5mm input, and the USB audio interface for the cars being buggy, this means that it’s currently somewhat difficult for Tesla owners to play any music during their ride that comes from another streaming service.

Tesla is not a brand known for its vehicles being commonplace or easy to obtain, which would make a self-contained streaming service hard to profit from. That may change in the near future, with production reportedly increasing on existing models, along with new models coming out. Production will supposedly be going into the tens of millions across product lines, which will drive scarcity and thus prices down, meaning that more Tesla vehicles will likely be seen on the road in the near future. If that is indeed the case, then TTunes could be a beloved and profitable addition to Tesla’s onboard infotainment consoles, so long as the service is good on its own merits. A well-handled launch, easy to use interface, and good catalog of music at launch can help with that.