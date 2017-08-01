Truecaller Adds Google Duo Video Calling Support And More

If you are using the Truecaller app on your Android device, you might be delighted to know that you can now directly make video calls from the service with Google Duo. The app’s developers have just rolled out a fresh set of updates to Truecaller, adding support for Google Duo video calling within the app. That means you won’t have to leave the Truecaller app if you want to make a video call using Google Duo. Note that you can perform the Google Duo video calling inside the Truecaller app with just a single click. The news comes hot on the heels of the Google Duo’s integration with the native call log of Android smartphones. That feature was rolled out by Google to version 14 of Google Duo in an effort to let users monitor video calls they make using the app as well as search Google Duo call history in a device’s built-in calling app.

On top of the addition of the Google Duo video calling support to Truecaller, the app also received an update that adds a SIM indicator to the caller ID as well as the ability to paste a number into the dial pad. The SIM indicator allows users to identify which SIM card to use when making a call. Additionally, the app has received improvements that serve to fix right-to-left languages. And to help save storage space, the app has been significantly shrunk in size, meaning that Truecaller now occupies less memory space than its previous version, though the app varies in size from one device to another, as pointed out in its Play Store listing.

Truecaller has gained substantial updates in recent times. In March this year, the app received an update that introduced flash messaging, mobile payments, and various other features to the caller ID service. That update added a new SMS inbox to the app to block unwanted messages by automatically removing spam and telemarketing content as well as blocking all numbers related to spam messages. The latest update to Truecaller is expected to gain more users for the app, which is now being used by 250 million people, as well as help increase the user base of Google Duo.

