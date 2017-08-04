Tronsmart 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger with PD & QC 3.0 Review

If you search on Amazon for a new wall charger to charge any of your gadgets – whether it be a smartphone, laptop, tablet, or a wearable – you’ll find a number of different ones available. And it makes it hard for a company like Tronsmart to really stand out and offer something that users will see and want to buy. That’s where this wall charger comes into play. It’s model number is the W2DT, which is a dual-port wall charger that has Quick Charge 3.0, Power Delivery or PD, as well as a USB-C port. So it essentially has everything you could want from this wall charger, in a slim package, and a slim price tag.

Before we dive deep into this review, there are actually two different models of this wall charger. One is a 42W charger, which does not have Quick Charge 3.0. Instead it has Tronsmart’s VoltIQ technology, which will still charge your device quickly, but not as quick as Quick Charge 3.0. The other is the 48W wall charger which does have Quick Charge 3.0, and that’s what we have here and will be talking about. The 42W model is a couple of bucks cheaper, so if you are okay without having Quick Charge 3.0, that may be worth taking a look at.

Typically build quality isn’t something that users care about when it comes to a wall charger, and why should they? But with chargers like this one, that have a lot of power, they are going to be larger, and sometimes they can cover up other outlets. But that’s not a problem here, since Tronsmart has built it out, instead of making it fatter. So you can plug it in and still be able to use the other outlet. Another nice addition is the foldable prong here, so you can toss this into your bag easily and not worry about the prongs getting bent or damaged. Now as far as the ports go, the USB-C port does do Power Delivery, and it is labeled, and it also can charge something like a smartphone without damaging it. Power Delivery allows it to charge something like the Nintendo Switch, or the Razer Blade, which needs more power to charge efficiently. The other port is a standard USB-A port, which does have Quick Charge 3.0. Remember that Quick Charge 3.0 is backwards compatible. So if you have something like the Huawei Mate 9 which doesn’t have Quick Charge 3.0, it can still be charged (quickly actually, up to 2.4A) without being damaged.

This wall charger has actually been used quite a bit over the past couple of months. It has been mostly used to charge a Galaxy S8, and a MacBook Pro. It was able to charge the MacBook Pro at about the same speeds as Apple’s charger that comes in the box. Which makes it a great replacement for charging a MacBook Pro or really any laptop that uses USB-C. Now when it comes to the Galaxy S8, we used both ports to charge it, and it charged at the same speed as you’d expect. Remember that the Galaxy S8 does not have Quick Charge 3.0, despite having a Snapdragon 835 inside. So it charged at Quick Charge 2.0 speeds, which is about what you’d expect, from the Galaxy S8.

Bottom line here with the W2DT wall charger from Tronsmart is that it is a great travel accessory, or even a great wall charger for condensing how many outlets you need to use to charge your stuff. Seeing as many of us are charging our laptops and smartphones at the same time. For a wall charger that is under $30, this is not a bad package at all, and definitely worth the money.