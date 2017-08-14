Tresorit Debuts New Business-Oriented Features And A Redesign

Cloud service provider Tresorit on Monday announced a variety of new business-oriented features and a partial redesign of its file-sharing solution. The Niederteufen, Switzerland-based company stated that the latest revision of its platform was specifically designed to help businesses comply with various legal frameworks regulating data protection like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The firm also announced a milestone for its own business, noting how Tresorit Business is now being used by over 10,000 companies and other organizations around the globe and suggesting how that number is likely to grow in the future.

Possibly the most notable addition to Tresorit Business is a redesigned Admin Center panel of the tool that should now be more intuitive to use, with this particular offering also receiving a number of optimizations and tweaks meant to improve its overall user experience, the Swiss firm said. Administrators now also have new tools for data control at their disposal, Tresorit revealed, noting how its solution remains one of the few of its kind that provides clients with complete control of their data despite the fact that all files they share are cryptographically secured, i.e. encrypted. The new tools should not only assist administrators in having more granular control over their data but also help them protect both employees and customers from breaches, the cloud service provider believes. As part of the latest update to the platform, Tresorit Business received a new password recovery tool and a broad range of device management functionalities, allowing administrators to easily change passwords of individual devices and grant or revoke network access on a client-by-client basis. All of those software additions should reduce the rate of data breaches Tresorit’s clients experience by mitigating the human error risk in network management, one of the leading causes of compromised networks in the enterprise segment, according to some studies.

Companies looking for comprehensive device management solutions with support for both mobile products like Android smartphones and desktop computers have already largely transitioned to end-to-end encrypted tools in recent years, though numerous service providers are still fighting for prevalence in this market segment, and Tresorit is hoping that its latest product update will help further its ambitions in this increasingly competitive industry.