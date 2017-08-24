Three Opens Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders

Three on Thursday officially opened the pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s latest Android-powered flagship which the phone maker announced just yesterday. The British mobile service provider is accepting advanced orders for the phablet both online and at its physical stores, with the company currently offering the black and gold variants of the device. It’s currently unclear whether the Deep Blue and Orchid Gray colors will eventually be available for purchase from Three, though more details on that front may be available once the Galaxy Note 8 officially releases in the United Kingdom on September 15, which is also the date by which the phone will be shipping to Three’s customers who pre-ordered it, provided that supplies last.

Everyone who places an advanced order on the Galaxy Note 8 with Three will be eligible to receive a free Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) station, the company confirmed, while also revealing that the device is available for an upfront cost of £79 with the “100GB Data and All You Can Eat” and “12GB Data and All You Can Eat” minutes which will set you back £64 and £56 per month, respectively. Consumers interested in purchasing the Galaxy Note 8 from Three with one of the Essential plans will be asked for an upfront price of £99, after which they’ll be left with a monthly fee of £48.

Samsung presented the Galaxy Note 8 as its ultimate smartphone offering to date, revealing a device with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display which boasts a QHD+ resolution and a tall aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The units which will be on sale in the United Kingdom are set to be powered by the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC) and 6GB of RAM, in addition to featuring 64GB of internal storage space expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card. The rear panel of the Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with a dual camera setup entailing a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, whereas the slim top bezel of the phablet houses an 8-megapixel camera module with an aperture of f/1.7. While it remains to be seen how the flagship will sell in the UK, many industry watchers are expecting it to become a global success.