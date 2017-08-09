Three OnePlus Icon Packs Are Now Listed On The Play Store

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has released three icon packs for Android OS which are now available for download through the Google Play Store. They appear to be the same icon packs available by default on the OnePlus 5 running the company’s proprietary Android skin OxygenOS, and interestingly enough it appears that they are compatible only with one smartphone in particular, namely the OnePlus 5.

Since all three icon packs are pre-loaded on the OnePlus 5 by default and because the applications are compatible only with the aforementioned device, this suggests that OnePlus has decided to make this content available through the Google Play Store in order to be able and deliver new software updates in a timely manner. Technically, by separating the icon packs from the operating system and distributing them through the Google Play Store, OnePlus could apply new software updates to these icon packs without relying on the usual over-the-air distribution channels and updating the firmware itself. There’s also the possibility that the OnePlus Icon Packs will eventually be compatible with more smartphones running Android OS, however, there’s no official word on the matter as of this writing. As for the three new apps, they are identical in nearly every way except for the icon designs which include the standard icon model as well as a square and round design language. Lastly, it’s worth noting that all three icon packs offer dynamic icon support for applications including the calendar and weather. It remains to be seen where the launch of these three new OnePlus Icon Packs will lead, and whether they will be regularly updated or distributed on other OnePlus smartphone models at a later date.

The OnePlus 5 was launched a couple of months ago in June running OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Since release, the smartphone received a couple of minor OTA software updates including a bump to OxygenOS 4.5.7 which was later pulled from the waves following user reports revealing issues with performance and battery life. Fortunately, OnePlus was quick to provide a hotfix and a new software update to OxygenOS 4.5.8 was released last week, including the Android OS security patch for the month of July.

