The Walking Dead: Our World Is Coming Soon To Android

AMC has announced that it has joined forces with Next Games and is bringing augmented reality (AR) game The Walking Dead: Our World to Android and iOS. Based on the hit TV show, the game will put players in the shoes of the last survivors of a zombie apocalypse fighting against hordes of the undead using their smartphones. Aside from being an augmented reality app overlaying computer graphics over phone’s camera feed, The Walking Dead: Our World is also a location-based game, meaning the players will have to physically visit various locations just like they did in Pokémon Go and similar games, though they can also save the world from the comfort of their homes.

By the sound of it, the The Walking Dead fans are in for a treat, as they’ll be able to meet and fight alongside their favorite characters from the show. AMC has confirmed the main TV cast will be present in the game, including Rick, Michonne, and Daryl, but is also teasing a plethora of other characters that will appear in the game as 3D models and help the players in this virtual apocalypse. Speaking about developing another The Walking Dead game with AMC after The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, CEO of the Finnish studio Teemu Huuhtanen explained how the developer wanted to answer the question of “what would you do during zombie apocalypse?” Augmented reality serves an important role in the project, immersing players in the world of television adaptations of comics while staying in their familiar surroundings. Considering the nature of the show, it’s safe to assume The Walking Dead: Our World will not be family-friendly, especially with all the hacking, slashing, and shooting that this franchise usually brings.

Alongside the announcement, AMC and Next Games have released a teaser for the game that’s primarily focused on the thrill of playing and experiencing a gaming atmosphere without revealing many details about the actual gameplay. There’s still no word on the release date for the game which is said to be “coming soon,” though more details on the matter should follow shortly. Finally, while Next Games has yet to confirm that, The Walking Dead: Our World is likely to be a free-to-play mobile game which may feature cross-platform multiplayer.