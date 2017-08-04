The T-Mobile Alchemy Is The Carrier’s Next Exclusive Device

The T-Mobile Alchemy is the carrier’s next exclusive device, coming from Coolpad and sporting a dual rear camera module and a fingerprint sensor. There’s currently isn’t a lot that’s known about the Alchemy, such as when it will be available and how much it will cost T-Mobile subscribers to buy one, but as it’s a device coming from Coolpad it isn’t likely to cost a ton as Coolpad is known for releasing budget devices, and this would be the second phone from Coolpad that was released on T-Mobile’s network the first being the Defiant which landed on T-Mobile at a low cost, suggesting that the two companies will be doing something similar here.

While it is possible to see the dual rear cameras on the back of the device along with the rear-facing fingerprint sensor right below them, it’s unclear what the megapixels are for each sensor and if they’ll be the same or offer up any sort of special functions, like a bokeh effect or selective focus. The Alchemy is likely running on Android Nougat judging from the image and the color of the status bar icons that can be seen in it, though it’s also entirely possible that the software version could be Marshmallow.

It’s rumored to potentially come with a 3.5mm audio port so users would be able to plug in a normal pair of headphones if they prefer them, which is something that a number of smartphones this year have moved away from in light of transitioning to USB Type-C for the charging and data transfer port. Building on that, the Alchemy is also suspected to come with micro USB for the charging port instead of USB Type-C, and although it isn’t known what the internal storage will be it is said that it could come with expandable storage support. T-Mobile probably isn’t in any rush to release this handset so it could be months away before it launches, but even if that is the case more details about it are bound to surface in the weeks and months leading up to an eventual release. Consumers can also likely expect the phone to come in just one color which would be the one shown in the image.