The Solar Red HTC U11 Model Now Up For Pre-Orders In India

The Solar Red variant of the HTC U11 is now up for pre-orders in India, the local division of the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) revealed on Tuesday. Only the high-end version of HTC’s latest flagship with 128GB of internal flash memory and 6GB of RAM is available in this color, priced at Rs. 51,990, which translates to just over $811 and is identical to other U11 color variants sold in the South Asian country. The Taoyuan, Taipei-based phone maker stated that the Solar Red HTC U11 model is set to start shipping to customers who pre-order it by August 26, implying that some consumers may even receive their handset before that date. The wording of the company’s statement on the availability of this particular device suggests that the Solar Red variant of the HTC U11 should also become available for purchase on the same date and should be offered by the OEM’s existing retail partners in India.

As a loyalty bonus and an added incentive, HTC is offering a free 20W car charger to everyone who pre-orders the latest version of the U11 in the next ten days. This brightly colored variant of the handset is the fifth one that HTC announced since debuting its latest Android flagship in May, with the device already being available in Brilliant Black, Ice White, Sapphire Blue, and Amazing Silver. Only the latter two versions were available in India so far and there’s still no word on whether the black and white variants will also eventually make their way to this market.

The HTC U11 comes with a 5.5-inch Super LCD display panel with a QHD resolution and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, in addition to being powered by the Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile silicon to date. The rear panel of the handset features a 12-megapixel camera that some experts claim is currently the best on the market, whereas its top bezel houses a 16-megapixel imaging sensor. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat enhanced with HTC’s proprietary software suite and ships with a 3,000mAh battery which isn’t removable, in addition to boasting a pressure-sensitive Edge Sense frame which allows users to squeeze the phone in order to perform a number of actions, essentially acting as a physical shortcut system.